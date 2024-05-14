PASO ROBLES — District Attorney Dan Dow announced that a San Luis Obispo County jury has found Noe Simental Arce (48) guilty of four sex crimes on a child under the age of 14, including three counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child and one count of sexual penetration of a child.

The jury also found true two factors in aggravation: that the victim was particularly vulnerable and that Arce exploited a position of trust and confidence with the young victim when he committed the crimes.

The crimes took place in Paso Robles between August 2019 and April 2022. During the two- and one-half week trial, jurors heard the testimony of the young victim, family members, medical personnel, and law enforcement professionals. Noe Arce testified in his own defense and claimed that the crimes did not occur.

Arce faces a maximum sentence of 14 years in state prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender at his sentencing hearing scheduled for July 3, in Department 8 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, the Honorable Catherine J. Swysen presiding.

The case was investigated by the Paso Robles Police Department with the assistance of the District Attorney Bureau of Investigation Child Forensic Interview Team.

The young victim and family were supported by the multi-disciplinary team of the San Luis Obispo County Child Advocacy Center, the District Attorney’s Victim Witness Assistance Center, and the Courthouse Dog Program. The case was prosecuted by Chief Deputy District Attorney Lisa Muscari.

P=

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...