Police urging victims of sexual assault by Padilla to come forward

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) has arrested a man for sexual assault and is believed to have additional unidentified victims.

On Thursday, Oct. 31, PRPD officers received a report of an adult female who reported she was sexually assaulted by an adult male, who was identified as David Cruz Padilla (59) of Paso Robles.

According to a press release from PRPD, the incident took place in the 400 block of Oak Hill Road, Paso Robles, inside the suspect’s residence. The Detective Bureau took over the investigation and learned Padilla is a well-known “healing practitioner” who claims to use various techniques to relieve pain due to injuries, although without being medically trained. During the investigation, they found that Padilla has treated numerous female adults and possibly underage female minors inside of his home. Detectives learned that similar acts may have been performed on other women who have not reported those crimes to law enforcement.

advertisement

Padilla was arrested later booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on several felony allegations.

The Paso Robles Police Department is urging any victims of sexual assault by Padilla to come forward and contact the Detective Bureau at the telephone numbers below.

The PRPD said the following regarding the case:

“The Paso Robles Police Department’s priority is to support all victims of sexual violence and ensure they receive the necessary resources and assistance. We understand that coming forward can be incredibly challenging, and we encourage those impacted to seek help without fear of judgment or repercussions.

Our oﬃcers are here to provide confidential support, resources, and guidance to all victims. We are committed to fostering a safe community and will continue to work diligently to hold perpetrators accountable. We also remind the public that sexual assault is a crime, and all victims deserve justice and support.”

If you, or someone you know, has been a victim, or witnessed unreported crimes involving Padilla, you can contact the Paso Robles Police Department Detective Bureau at (805) 237-6464 or Detective Elizabeth Place at (805) 227-7429.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...