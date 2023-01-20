He was in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, prescription pills, and psilocybin mushrooms

PASO ROBLES — One Paso Robles man was found to be in possession of several drugs after being arrested on Jan. 19 for several felony charges, including burglary.

On midmorning of Thursday, Jan. 19, Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) Officers were dispatched o the area of Apion Ct, where a resident called 911 to report a male suspect had entered her home through an open garage door.

According to officers, the suspect was reportedly armed with a pry bar and a large knife. The female resident was at home at the time and confronted the suspect as he came out of one of the interior bedrooms. The suspect quickly left the home and attempted to force his way into a neighbor’s home across the street, but was unsuccessful.

PRPD Officers arrived in the area and located the suspect attempting to leave in his vehicle, and he was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, Stephen Chargin (34) of Paso Robles, was arrested and found to be in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, prescription pills, and psilocybin mushrooms. Chargin was later booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for felony charges of burglary, attempted burglary, possession of drugs for sale, and other drug-related charges.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

