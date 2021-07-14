Loewen was on felony probation with search terms when stopped for a traffic stop

PASO ROBLES — On Jul. 8, a Paso Robles Police Officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle. The driver was later identified as Brandon Michael Loewen. Loewen was the only occupant of the vehicle and was found to be on felony probation with search terms.

During a search of Loewen’s vehicle, an officer located a loaded, 80 percent manufactured, unserialized Glock style handgun. The officer continued searching the vehicle and located a digital scale and approximately 1 ounce of suspected methamphetamine under the gear shifting dial.

Loewen was placed under arrest and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of:

29800(a)(1) PC – Felon in possession of a firearm.

25800(a) PC – Possession of a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.

25850(c)(6) PC – Possession of an unregistered firearm.

11378 H&S – Possession of a controlled substance for sale.

11379 H&S – Transportation of a controlled substance for sale.

11370.1(a) H&S – Possession of a controlled substance while armed with a firearm.

11364(a) H&S – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

3455(a) PC – Violation of Post Release Community Supervision

