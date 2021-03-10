SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that defendants Cheyne Orndoff (35) and Vanessa Bedroni (32) each pled no contest to one misdemeanor count of child endangerment for the severely unsafe conditions of their residence. Including methamphetamine and heroin being kept where children were easily able to touch or ingest them.

In addition, Orndoff pled no contest to possession of methamphetamine and Bedroni pled no contest to possession of heroin. In a companion case, Orndoff also pled no contest to possession of heroin on a different date and occasion. His sentence will be concurrent.

The charges, in this case, stemmed from a search conducted by the San Luis Obispo Police Department and other allied agencies at the defendants’ home in unincorporated San Luis Obispo County on Jul. 10, 2019. Both defendants, as well as their two daughters aged 7 and 9, were present at the home when officers arrived.

Officers discovered deplorable living conditions throughout the entire house during their search. Inside of the defendants’ bedroom, officers additionally located controlled substances and hundreds of syringes strewn throughout the house.

“The main focus of our prosecution in this matter was to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the two children,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “This resolution accomplishes that goal and allows a sufficient time of supervised probation and mandatory counseling to ensure further safeguards for the children.”

According to reports, the defendants filed motions to suppress evidence that were argued simultaneously as the preliminary hearing. On Oct. 16, 2020, the Honorable Judge Timothy S. Covello denied the defendants’ motions and held both defendants to answer to child endangerment charges.

Pursuant to a plea agreement, the defendants will be sentenced on Apr. 13 and will be placed on formal probation for a period of four years. The terms of probation will require each defendant to serve 60 days in the county jail, complete a one-year parenting class, submit to search and seizure, and submit to chemical testing. Other standard terms and conditions of formal probation will also be imposed.

A copy of the complaint document can be viewed here.

Please contact Chief Deputy District Attorney Jerret Gran at (805)781-5800 with any questions.

Vanessa Bedroni (32)

Cheyne Orndoff (35)

