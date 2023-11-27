PASO ROBLES — On Sunday night, Nov. 26 at approximately 7:13 p.m., Paso Robles Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Fein Street on the report of a Hispanic male adult possibly threatening people inside the house with a handgun. Officers received one 911 call regarding the incident and no other reporting parties.

According to a press release from PRPD, when officers arrived with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies, three females and eight males were evacuated from the residence without incident. Officers checked the interior and exterior of the residence and did not find evidence of a firearm being possessed or used. Statements were taken from the occupants of the residence and the scene was declared safe for them to re-enter the residence at approximately 8:40 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP, or at sanluisobispocounty.crimestoppersweb.com

