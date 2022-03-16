Ron is scheduled for sentencing next month in the 2020 murder of Trevon Perry

PASO ROBLES — District attorney Dan Dow announced today that Nicholas Christopher Ron, Jr. (DOB 08/16/1996) has pleaded guilty to the Mar. 15, 2020, first-degree premeditated murder of Trevon Perry (27). Ron also admitted that he personally used a firearm in the commission of the murder. As a result of his guilty plea and admission, Ron will be sentenced to 28 years to life in state prison. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Apr. 12, 2022, in Department 10 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court, the Honorable Jesse Marino presiding.

Trevon Perry’s family initially reported him missing on Mar. 16, 2020. Within days of his disappearance, law enforcement began to investigate the matter as a possible homicide. An intensive, multi-agency, months-long investigation followed. On Jun. 20, 2020, Mr. Perry’s remains were discovered buried in the backyard of Ron’s relative in Riverside, California.

Ron was charged with murder, and nine others, including several of Ron’s family members, were charged as accessories to the murder for their varying roles in concealing the crime.

The case was investigated by the Paso Robles Police Department with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, District Attorney’s Central Coast Cyber Forensic Lab, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside Police Department, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and California Department of Justice. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Mike Frye and Delaney Henretty.

Please contact Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth at (805) 781-5819 with any questions.

