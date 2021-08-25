Seized narcotics were worth $5,000 to $10,000

PASO ROBLES — On Aug. 12, members of the Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit and County Probation conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at a residence located in the 1800 block of Shepherd Drive in Paso Robles.

An arrest warrant had been issued for a person inside the vehicle, 33-year-old Anthony Allen Wong, for violating the terms of his probation. Wong was a known drug dealer who was believed to be selling drugs while out on probation.

Detectives searched the vehicle and Wong’s residence and discovered more than a thousand counterfeit M30 (Oxycodone Hydrochloride) pills that later tested positive for Fentanyl and Acetominophen, as well as materials commonly used in the packaging and sale of illegal narcotics.

Based on the current street value of $5 to $10 pill, these seized narcotics were worth $5,000 to $10,000.

Wong was arrested for violating the terms of his probation and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

