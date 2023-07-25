PASO ROBLES — On July 17, at approximately 9 a.m., Kody Samuels, a 36-year-old resident of Santa Maria, was arrested by the Paso Robles Police Department on multiple charges related to grand theft. The arrest took place at Lowes, located at 2445 Golden Hill Road.

Investigations revealed that on a previous date, June 30, Samuels had visited the Lowes store and stolen a log splitter by cutting the cable securing it to the building. On July 17, he returned to the store with intentions to steal several generators, attempting to cut the cables that held them together.

During his second visit, Samuels concealed multiple pieces of store merchandise within his clothing and attempted to flee on foot after the theft. However, the patrol officers who responded to the scene located and apprehended him nearby without any resistance.

Samuels was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail. He has been booked on various charges, including grand theft, burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen/fictitious checks, and possession of a stun gun, which is prohibited for him.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident to ensure all aspects of the case are thoroughly addressed.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stopper’s 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

