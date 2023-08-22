SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — A local man sought for crimes involving multiple counts of child molestation has been apprehended in Montana and is currently in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

On April 29, 2021, an arrest warrant was issued for David Paul Wilson. The warrant included charges encompassing sexual acts with a child under the age of 10, aggravated sexual assault of a minor, and lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. The alleged abuse transpired over several years, leaving a trail of pain and suffering.

Wilson managed to elude capture after the arrest warrant was issued, successfully evading law enforcement’s efforts to locate him. The trail eventually led to a breakthrough on July 28, 2023, when the Sheriff’s Office received credible information that Wilson had taken refuge in the Helena, Montana area. Subsequent investigations confirmed his presence, prompting action.

On July 30, 2023, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office took David Wilson into custody. He was subsequently transported back to San Luis Obispo County on August 17, 2023. The Sheriff’s Office extends gratitude to both the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office for their support and collaboration in ensuring Wilson’s apprehension.

