PASO ROBLES – In riverbed assault, gunman wounded two officers — one a CHP officer. Both officers were extracted by medivac and taken to Twin Cities Community Hospital. One officer reported a superficial wound, and the other was shot in the stomach area with reported non-life threatening injury.

Reports of multiple suspects have not been confirmed, and suspect appears to be located but not yet apprehended. For up-to-the-minute reports, see our running post here.

