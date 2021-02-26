SLO County’s local recall effort reports it has received 24,445 signatures, 13,889 have been submitted to the county ahead of the Mar. 17 deadline

LOS ANGELES — On Thursday, Feb. 25, the official Recall Campaign against Governor Gavin Newsom has now gathered more than 1,825,000 signatures as of Thursday morning.

The official announcement was made during an online meeting with more than 1,000 campaign leaders and volunteers late Wednesday night. A total of 1,497,709 valid signatures must be collected and verified to trigger the recall election.

Orrin Heatlie, the Chairman of The California Patriot Coalition, Recall Gavin 2020 Committee, made the following statement:

“Our campaign continues; our work is not done; it is just entering a new phase. We have overcome incredible obstacles in this effort, and we will not rest until Governor Newsom is removed from office by the People of California,” said Heatlie.

“We cannot rest, we will not rest, the people of California are making this happen, not the political elite,” said Recall Gavin 2020 co-proponent Mike Netter.

“Now we dig in even harder and work without hesitation and intimidation. The people are the heart of this movement,” said Randy Economy, Senior Advisor of Recall Gavin 2020 campaign.

San Luis Obispo County’s local recall effort reports it has received 24,445 signatures, 13,889 have been submitted to the county, and the Secretary of State has already verified 11,818 as of Feb. 25. The website states they have 12 percent to go, which equals 15,151 more signatures.

Supporters in favor of the recall state that Newsom has failed Californians due to unaffordable housing, record homelessness, rising crime, failing schools, independent contractors out of work, exploding pension debt, and mishandling of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

A recall election would present voters with two questions. The first would ask whether Newsom should be recalled from the office of governor. The second would ask who should replace Newsom if he is recalled. A majority vote is required on the first question for the governor to be recalled. The candidate with the most votes on the second question would win the election; no majority required.

The California Patriot Coalition/Recall Gavin Newsom 2020 is the official committee responsible for the recall campaign. The campaign has set an internal deadline of Mar. 10 to have all of the petitions collected. The official deadline to complete the signature-gathering is on Mar. 17.

The deadline for county personnel to submit signatures to the County Registrar of Voters is Saint Patrick’s Day, Mar. 17.

According to organizers, the goal is to gather and submit a total of 2 million signatures by Mar. 17, which leaves them with 175 thousand to obtain before the deadline.

For more information visit, RecallGavin2020.com.

All voters of California can view and download the petition to participate in the campaign.

