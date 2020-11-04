After months of campaigning, the preliminary results are in for the local candidates and measures.

As of 11:13 p.m., Tuesday night, current District 3 Paso Robles City Councilmember Steve Gregory came in with 99.51% of the vote and ran unopposed for this year’s election.

District 4’s current councilman Fred Strong leads with 63% of the vote while challenger Jacob Allred trails with 37%.

The City of Paso Robles Treasurer had only one candidate running, Ryan Cornell, who is coming in with 99.82% of the vote.

The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District had 12 people vying for the four open seats; as of now, Dorian Baker leads with 13%, Chris Bausch with 12%, Jim Reed with 12%, and Nathan Williams with 9% respectively.

As for Measure J-20, Paso Robles 1% Sales Tax passed with 58%.

To see the full results for local and national, visit https://www.slocounty.ca.gov/Departments/Clerk-Recorder/Forms-Documents/Elections-and-Voting/Current-Elections/2020-11-03-Presidential-General/Reports-and-Results.aspx

