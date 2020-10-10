PASO ROBLES — The body of a man found dead early Saturday morning, Oct. 10, in the Salinas Riverbed has been identified, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The dead man was identified as Daniel Romo, 26. Police have notified the next of kin. Police said there were no signs of foul play.

According to PRPD, a transient near the Salinas River contacted police at 4:08 a.m. Saturday to report a body in the riverbed. Officers responded to the area and retrieved the body.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

