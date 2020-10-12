Juan Luis Uribe was born on September 14, 1983 and passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 in Arvada Colorado. He was a life-long resident of Atascadero, CA. Juan attended Santa Rosa Elementary, AJH, AHS and Graduated 2001, he also attended Cuesta College. Most of his friends he met in school and continued to have through his adult life. Juan worked at Vons as Produce Manager, he loved his job and Co-workers. He was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan really enjoyed LA Lakers and LA Dodgers as well. Juan would attend the AHS games on Friday night’s. He loved to go watch his friends children play as well. Music was a big part of his everyday life, he listened to all types of music and real loud, you would hear him coming down the street. He was very caring, thoughtful, and always had a smile on his face that would light up the room. He was there for anyone at anytime of need. Juan was very much loved and will be missed by everyone. He’s Survived by MOM “Corina ” , Hermelindo, Siblings; Crystal, Fernando, Margarita Uribe, Nephews; Abraham, Alberto aka Charlie, Angel, Niece America, Daughter Annabella, Uncle Arthur. He moved to Arvada Colorado to be with his extended family; Jen, Grace, Gabe, Toby, Penny, Joe, Elroy, and many others. Celebration of Life officiated by Jane at 11:00 a.m. on October 17th, in memory of Juan Uribe at Santa Margarita Community Park 2210 H Street Santa Margarita, CA 93453. In honor of Juan, please wear his or your favorite sports attire or whatever you might be comfortable with. Please be advised after Service on October 17th Juan’s resting spot will be next to his Grandparents at Santa Margarita Cemetery 606 E Pozo Road Santa Margarita CA 93453, there will be a marker with Juan’s name and balloons so you can put your flowers, ETC. and say your goodbyes.

