PASO ROBLES — On Sept. 16, the annual Ladies Luncheon was held honoring Paso Robles Pioneer Royalty and ladies of the North County.

This year’s luncheon was held at the Estrella Warbirds Museum, “Celebrating 91 years of the Pioneer Spirit.”

All lady royalty and family were invited to the luncheon.

When Pioneer Day was first celebrated on Oct. 12, 1931, many traditions were born for Paso Robles. One being the Pioneer Day Royalty.

Queens, Marshals, and Belles are chosen based on their family’s lineage or connection to Paso Robles’s history.

This year’s Pioneer Day Queen Irene Marquart was accompanied by her daughters Nancy Marquart Otto and Lucille Marquart Milani.

Irene and her family moved to the Creston area from Arkansas in 1929. She later married Nick Marquart of Templeton. The two became engraved into the region’s history.

Additionally, the 2020 and 2021 Pioneer Day belles and their attendants were present. Because Pioneer Day festivities were canceled last year, two Belles are being honored.

Belle’s usually are fresh high school graduates and young women. Their families have deep-rooted connections in the Paso Robles community.

A Belle’s attendants represent the different areas that make up Paso and can vary each year. Areas often represented are Carissa Plains, Creston, Parkfield, Templeton, Adelaide, Linne Township, Paso Robles, San Miguel, and so many more.

2020

Belle:

Jenna Smith/Adelaida

Attendant:

Ardis Warner/Templeton

2021

Belle

Isabelle Stemper/Creston

Attendants

Avery Hambly/Paso Robles

Megan Hewston/Willow Creek

Hailey Hodel/Keys Canyon

Vanessa Mowreader/San Miguel

Mia Lojacono-Smith/Hesperia

The Ladies Luncheon is a day to celebrate the year’s royalty who will make an appearance in the Pioneer Day parade.

An Old Timer’s BBQ is typically held each year to honor the chosen Marshal. This year’s Marshal is Tom Flynn Sr of Paso Robles. However, the event was canceled for this year.

The Pioneer Day Parade begins at 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 9.

For more information on Paso Robles Pioneer Day Royalty visit: pasoroblespioneerday.org/royalty

