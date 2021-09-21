The majority of council members are planning to attend the Annual Cal Cities Conference

PASO ROBLES — The Tuesday, Sept. 21, Paso Robles City Council meeting is canceled.

During the Aug. 3 City Council meeting, the council approved to schedule changes.

All council members will be traveling on Sept. 21, to attend the 2021 Annual League of California Cities Conference in Sacramento, and staff does not anticipate having a quorum of Council members present for the regularly scheduled meeting.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

The League of California Cities is an association of cities within the state of California, founded in 1898. Cal Cities offers education and training programs designed to teach city officials about new developments in their field and exchange solutions to common challenges facing their cities.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

