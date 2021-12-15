The drive-thru event brought hundreds down Vine Street

PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, Dec. 11, families bundled in their cars and strolled down Vine Street in Paso Robles for the 35th Annual Vine Street Victorian Showcase. This is the second year the event has been celebrated as a drive-thru event.

Santa and Mrs. Clause with Snow King and Queen on their sleigh on Vine St. Photos by Camille DeVaul.

A heavy line of cars slowly strolled down Vine Street to gaze at the decorated homes. Some carolers serenaded passersby, and others waved and wished everyone a Merry Christmas. The big man in red and Mrs. Claus rode their sleigh up and down Vine Street with the Snow King and Queen in tow.

Norma Moye said, “I liked all the homes. I thought all the neighborhoods and businesses did a spectacular job this year–even more beautiful than last year”.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

She especially loved the carolers singing to the cars and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

Following them was Ebenezer Scrooge, a Vine Street tradition, and perhaps everyone’s most looked forward to attraction at Vine Street. To ensure everyone could hear his delightful jokes and holiday cheer, he held a microphone while riding in a vintage convertible Mustang, circa 1960s.

Santa told Paso Robles Press that although he was a bit cold, the night went smoothly. He said, “It was fun seeing the little kids in the cars getting eye contact with us but the older people having fun too.”

Victorian homes on Vine Street decorated for the Holidays. Photos by Camille DeVaul.

Thirty-five years ago, our very own Holiday Cheermeister, Norma Moye, decided she wanted to have an old-fashioned Victorian Christmas. Her Vine Street Victorian home no undoubtedly inspired her.

With the help of her neighborhood friend Grace Pucci, Moye came up with the Vine Street Victorian Showcase, which made its first debut in 1986.

Back then, Moye says the showcase didn’t stretch as far down Vine Street but was full of hayrides and Christmas carolers. Each year the showcase grew and grew. Soon there was entertainment found at every home and business on the now infamous street. To fully immerse visitors into the Victorian Christmas scene, Moye asked Scrooge and the Snow King and Queen to make yearly appearances at Vine Street.

“We’ve had wonderful volunteers, wonderful entertainment, and we could always use entertainment,” Moye says.

