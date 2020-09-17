PASO ROBLES — Several people were arrested on drug charges Wednesday, Sept. 16, in the 500 block Laurelwood, Paso Robles Police Department reported.

A Paso Robles PD sergeant was on patrol in the 500 block of Laurelwood. There had been reports of drugs being sold from a house in the neighborhood.

“Constant cars coming and going. Shady folks all hours of the night,” Paso Robles PD stated on its Facebook page Wednesday evening. “That’s the great thing about Paso. People watch out for each other. We’ve had a long history with the house as well. We know it well.”

While on patrol, the sergeant saw Robert Montijo sitting in a car in front of the house. The officer recognized the passenger, Stephanie Dukes, as a probationer in town. Upon the officer noticed a pistol on the floorboard of the car.

Photo courtesy of Paso Robles Police Department

As Montijo was removed from the vehicle, PRPD learned he was sitting on a second loaded pistol, an unserialized Glock.

Just as this was going down, Edward Dowless emerged from the house to see what was happening. Dowless, a probationer, was contacted along with several others hiding in the house. They came out willingly when they heard K-9 officer Renzo barking.

A search of the car revealed $1,800 cash, separate baggies containing 109 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of heroin, 113 Xanax bars, a police scanner on the PRPD channel, drug paraphernalia, and scales. A search of the house revealed lots of drug paraphernalia.

Montijo was arrested on a slew of felony charges related to suspicion of drug sales and weapon possession. Dowless was arrested on suspicion of maintaining a drug house and being under the influence.

Stephanie Dukes, Sarah Dukes, Jacob Hamby, and David Merino were arrested on suspicion of being under the influence. Richard Bales was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Paso Robles PD stated it was working with the house owner to put an end to this type of activity at the place.

