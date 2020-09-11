PASO ROBLES — The Paderewski Festival in Paso Robles announced the lineup of concerts and accompanying events scheduled for the upcoming Festival. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, all of the 2020 Festival events will occur online on Friday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 7.

On Friday, Nov. 6, the Festival will celebrate Ignacy Jan Paderewski’s 160th birthday with an online Gala Concert. Pianist Adam Żukiewicz will perform via livestream from the Auditorium of the University of Northern Colorado/Greeley. His live program presentation will include a selection of works by Chopin, Gershwin, and Paderewski, as well as Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata,” a piece performed by Paderewski in a 1937 film with that same title.

Żukiewicz is an award-winning and internationally acclaimed concert pianist who currently holds a piano professorship at the University of Northern Colorado in Greely. His artistry has been universally admired by audiences across Europe, the United States and Canada, Brazil, Japan, and Hong Kong, among others. Żukiewicz’s concerts feature innovative programming that explores connections between classical and popular repertoire and his unique approach has been enthusiastically received across the world.

On Saturday morning, Nov. 7, Żukiewicz will present a virtual lecture on Chopin and Cherubini for a select Festival audience. This event is primarily directed toward Friends of Paderewski, Festival VIPs and corporate sponsors. The Festival will send out an invitation to a Zoom conference with Żukiewicz.

Later that Saturday afternoon, Nov. 7, winners of the 2020 Youth Piano Competition, representing top talent from the four Central Coast counties in California, will be featured in a pre-recorded presentation.

Access to the Friday Gala and Youth Piano Competition winners’ concert will be possible via a link provided to all who complete registration and pay a $5 fee to the Paderewski Festival. Donations will also be accepted during the broadcast, allowing the Festival to continue innovative programming and support young musicians throughout the Central Coast region.

The 2020 Paderewski Festival Schedule

Friday, Nov. 6:

Gala Concert with pianist Adam Żukiewicz. Music by Chopin, Gershwin, Paderewski and Beethoven. Live broadcast at 7 p.m. Pacific. Registration fee: $5. Donations accepted.

Saturday, Nov. 7:

Chopin and Cherubini. A virtual lecture with pianist Adam Żukiewicz. Live broadcast at 11 a.m. Pacific. Available to all Friends of Paderewski, Festival VIPs and sponsors.

2020 Youth Piano Competition Winners

Pre-recorded video presentation accessible via a link. Broadcast begins at 4 p.m. Pacific. Registration fee: $5. Donations accepted.

All events are subject to change.

Registration and information online at www.paderewskifest.com or by calling 805-235-5409. The Paderewski Festival in Paso Robles is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing world-class music to California’s Central Coast region and to commemorating Ignacy Jan Paderewski’s personal connections to the Paso Robles community and San Luis Obispo County.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related