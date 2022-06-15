Orchard Supply Hardware is located on Theatre Drive in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES — Orchard Supply Hardware hosted a Grand Reopening for the Paso Robles location on Theatre Drive.

Over the last three years, Outdoor Supply Hardware (OSH) has opened 14 stores throughout the Bay Area in its mission to serve residents and their home improvement needs. To celebrate these store openings and say thank you to customers and friends, the retailer held a grand reopening celebration at all of their locations on Saturday, June 11.

Outdoor Supply Hardware began opening stores in the area in late 2019 to fill the void left in the community when Orchard Supply Hardware (OSH) closed its doors. Outdoor Supply stepped into the vacant OSH locations and worked to update, remodel and re-merchandise these sites.

Now, with all 14 locations open and pandemic restrictions eased, the retailer is eager to celebrate with the community, according to Mike Knickerbocker, who serves as Outdoor Supply Hardware’s district manager and was a former long-time employee of Orchard Supply.

From the beginning, Outdoor Supply Hardware’s goal has been to build on the legacy of service and selection OSH had established throughout the region and enhance the stores with additional features, products, and services to provide an even better customer experience.

Similar to Orchard Supply, the new Outdoor Supply Hardware stores have deep roots in their local communities, and these grand opening celebrations hope to honor those strong community connections.

“When we first started reopening these stores in the old Orchard Supply locations, we got such great feedback from the communities we were in,” Knickerbocker says. “It was obvious to us that the residents in these areas saw these locations as ‘their stores,’ and we were very proud that we could build on the strong foundation of this brand.”

Attendees were treated to games, giveaways, prizes, face painting, and product demonstrations, and the first 100 customers in stores received swag bags.

Ryan O’Dell, customer experience manager for Outdoor Supply Hardware, says, “We’re excited to be serving these neighborhoods that have been without a local hardware store since OSH closed its doors in 2018. We want to make these our communities and be their neighborhood resource.”

Like this: Like Loading...