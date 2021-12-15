St. James Episcopal Church and Center for Family Strengthening hosted OktoberFest at Harris Stage Lines

PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, Oct. 30, St. James Episcopal, Harris Stage Line, and Center for Family Strengthening hosted the inaugural Oktoberfest Benefit to help raise awareness and funds for North County NeighborAid. The event was held at Harris Stage Lines and consisted of German cuisine, music, Bavarian outfits, and of course- beer!

Proceeds from ticket sales, donations, and a silent auction were donated to North County NeighborAid. North County NeighborAid is a program administered by Center for Family Strengthening, a nonprofit organization. North County NeighborAid funds support local individuals and families for immediate basic needs.

Thank you to the generous sponsors for making the Oktoberfest possible.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Glenn Burdette Philips Bryson CPAs

Koene Graves

Avalon Foundation

Pacifica Commercial Realty

Tony and Lee Adinolfi

The Lutheran Thrivent Foundation

American Riviera Bank

The Blueprinter

Harris Stage Lines

Steins BBQ and Catering

Leo Leo Gelato

They raised $8,000 for North County NeighborAid. Funds will be used to assist individuals and families who reside in the northern regions of San Luis Obispo County.

To learn more about North County NeighborAid visit noconeighboraid.org/ or contact at info@NoCoNeighborAid.org

About North County NeighborAid (formerly Womenade) is a coalition of human service agencies, faith communities, and big-hearted people giving direct care to our neighbors in critical need. Under the pressure of crises, families in our region fall through the cracks every day. This community based collaborative responds to those emergencies and brings our community closer together.

We take requests for goods and cash assistance of all kinds from helping professionals. Social workers, teachers, and clergy then deliver these gifts to their clients, students, and community members. We do not judge anyone; we trust the professionals serving those in their care.

Our predecessor, SLOWomenade founded by Sandy Richardson, concluded operations and continues to consult our growing work. Today our committed coalition carries on her crucial work as a program housed at Center for Family Strengthening a nonprofit dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect through education, advocacy, and community partnerships. Center for Family Strengthening ensures strong families are a priority in San Luis Obispo County.

