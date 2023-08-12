CRESTON — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to an incident on Thursday afternoon, around 12:15 p.m., following reports of a crash on Highway 41 near Creston. The victim, identified as 71-year-old Joseph Haga from Templeton, was riding his Yamaha MT10 motorcycle southbound, just north of mile marker 34.00, when the accident occurred.

According to CHP reports, Haga was negotiating a right turn in the road when he veered off the side, leading to a loss of control. The motorcycle collided with a barbed wire fence and fence posts, resulting in Haga being thrown from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP officers are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. While the exact cause of the accident remains unknown, preliminary findings suggest that neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in the incident.

