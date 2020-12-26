Local La Cuesta Chapter NSDAR recently announced it is supporting Wreaths across America as a DAR Service for Veterans project. The Chapter officially enrolled in Wreaths across America, sponsoring Arroyo Grande Cemetery, La Cuesta Chapter NSDAR (CA0591P).

The CSDAR’s goal was to place a holiday wreath on every Veteran’s grave throughout the country on Dec. 19 to remember the fallen and honor those who continue to serve and teach children the value of freedom.

Karen DeLorenzo, DAR Service for Veterans committee, and Regent Leslie Lechner, who leads chapter

members, came together to lay the wreaths while speaking the veterans’ names and honor their service. Saturday morning, there was a great group of volunteers, all following COVID safety guidelines. The project will be ongoing.



Local La Cuesta Chapter NSDAR recently supports wreaths across America. Contributed Photo.

About NSDAR

La Cuesta Chapter, NSDAR is an active chapter honoring the ancestors who fought for their independence. The chapter will celebrate 70 years of service in SLO County on Jan. 19, 2021. La Cuesta Chapter, NSDAR, promotes historic preservation, education, and patriotism, through volunteer service in local communities.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization with more than one million members who have joined the organization since its founding in 1890. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit DAR.org.

