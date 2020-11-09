Newsweek names Posada Ambulatory Surgery Center one of the top in the country

TEMPLETON — Posada Ambulatory Surgery Center, a Templeton-based outpatient surgery facility, was recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers. The news follows the announcement of a new, unmatched outpatient joint program, where patients can recover at home with minimal pain due to multi-modal anesthesia and minimally invasive surgery.

“Knowing that we are among the top ambulatory surgery centers in America on the prestigious Newsweek list is nothing short of amazing,” said Dr. William Sima, Managing Partner of Posada Ambulatory Surgery Center. “It reminds us that we are doing so much more than simply providing care to our patients; we are maintaining our extremely high standards of care so that patients can receive surgery and recover in a high-quality, relaxing environment.”

Posada Ambulatory Surgery Center is a multi-specialty surgical facility established in 2003 and performs more than 2,000 procedures per year. Patients from across California come to Posada Surgery Center for same-day surgeries and easy-to-schedule procedures.

Posada Surgery Center has four state-of-the-art operating rooms and one procedure room dedicated to pain management procedures. Individual patient rooms provide privacy for patients and their family members before and following their outpatient surgical procedure.

One of the most enticing offerings from Posada Ambulatory Surgery Center is the Outpatient Total Joint Program. Because of this unique program, patients can walk, with little-to-no pain, within two hours of their surgery. The patient can go home after being personally evaluated by a physical therapist and avoid staying the night with a roommate in the hospital.

“Our patients generally don’t have much pain and are back to their active lifestyles quickly after completing the Outpatient Total Joint Program,” continued Dr. Sima. “We hope that by appearing on the Newsweek list, we’re able to help even more people to heal quickly and peacefully.”

Posada Ambulatory Surgery Center came in at number 55 on the Newsweek list. For additional information, visit https://posadasurgery.com.

