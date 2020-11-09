Dignity Health Urgent Care Centers on the Central Coast are now offering free flu shots.

The flu shots are available to adults between the ages of 18 and 64-years-old. No appointment is needed, but supplies are limited.

Vaccinations will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following Dignity Health Urgent Care locations:

Atascadero — 5920 West Mall

Pismo Beach — 877 Oak Park Blvd.

Santa Maria — 2271 S. Depot St.

Orcutt — 1102 East Clark Ave., Suite 120A

Lompoc — 217 West Central Ave.

Solvang — 1992 Old Mission Dr., Suite 140

