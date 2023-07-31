PASO ROBLES — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) and the City of Paso Robles have announced the completion of a draft Initial Study with Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration/Environmental Assessment for the proposed State Route 46 East/Union Road Intersection Improvements Project.

The project aims to construct an overcrossing and partial cloverleaf interchange at the intersection of State Route 46 East and Union Road/Paso Robles Boulevard in two phases. In an effort to gather public input and review the environmental assessment study results, a public meeting has been scheduled.

Public Meeting Details:

Date: Thursday, August 17

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Location: Paso Robles City Council Chamber

Address: 1000 Spring Street, Paso Robles

The study results will be available for public review on the Caltrans website beginning August 3 until September 1 Caltrans and the City welcome feedback during this period and encourage interested parties to share their comments via email at info-d5@dot.ca.gov.

