Commissioners call for more thoughtful naming

PASO ROBLES — It’s back to the drawing board to come up with some new street names for portions of the Olsen South Chandler Specific Plan. Some names were proposed for Planning Areas (PA) 9, 4, and 5 of the Olsen South Chandler Specific Plan area, East of Creston Road, North of Meadowlark Road, along Linne Road, during the Tuesday, June 25 Planning Commission meeting — however, some of those names received disapproval from the commissioners and public.

Street names are provided by the developer and then approved by Planning Commission before final approval by City Council. Before presenting to commissioners, staff reviewed the proposed list of street names and reportedly removed about five names due to conflicts with existing streets in the city or county.

Proposed Street names for PA-9:

Pinot Place

Cork Tree Place

Tasting Lane

Wine Club Court

Wino Street

Boxed Wine Street

Red Blend Place

Table Wine Street

Tipsy Terrace Road

Grape Escape Road

Merlot Manor Road

Grape Crusader Place

Estate Wine Lane

Molly Road

Walt Lane

Vinny Lane

Aarons Place

Rands Place

Lucy Drive

Proposed Street names for PA-4&5:

Gran Reserva

Mazzini

Olive Hill

Vinaza

Porto

Verdejo

Botte

Via del Corso

Staff did preface by saying they recognized some concerns over some of the names which was brought up by members of the public and commissioners. Some concerns came from the public over the appropriateness over some of the names and that they were too “humorous.” It was requested that some more time could have been taken by developersto select names for the streets that had more ties to the essence of Paso Robles.

Paso Robles resident Jan Hop called into public comment, saying that the street names should be named after the “movers and shakers” of the city.

Hop told commissioners the names should “Carry on that tradition as we do with the schools … Paso Robles is so special that we need special names for these streets.”

A total of 16 street names are needed for PA 9, 4, and 5. Some names that commissioners wanted to be replaced were Wino Street, Boxed Wine Street, and Tipsy Terrace Road.

However, Commissioner Joel Neel felt the list of names needed to be rethought entirely: “I’m just a little disappointed that I don’t think the developer took this seriously … I think it needs to go back and be rethought and be taken seriously. Because these names remain for a very long time.”

Commissioner Robert Covarrubias agreed saying, “I think my fellow Commissioner Neel, I think he hit it right on the head.”

Commissioners then approved with a 5-0 vote to move forward with the names proposed for PA4 and 5 but sent back names proposed for PA9 for further review. Street names will come back to the Planning Commission for review at the Tuesday, July 9, meeting.

