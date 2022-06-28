Construction work adjacent to vegetation is believed to be the cause

PASO ROBLES — Emergency units from Paso Robles and Atascadero responded to a vegetation fire near Derby Lane in Paso Robles on Tuesday, June 28. The cause is believed to be from construction work adjacent to vegetation.

At approximately 11:21 a.m. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to the area south of Derby Lane for a reported vegetation fire.

The first arriving unit reported an approximately 1⁄4 acre fire immediately threatening three structures. While crews were attacking the fire surrounding the structures, the fire spotted across Fourth Street to the south igniting the hillside. Crews were able to hold the original fire at one-third of an acre without any structure damage. The spot fire was held in check by Cal Fire aircraft and forward progress was stopped at 8 acres.

Three fire engines and two Chief Officers from Paso Robles responded. Under the cities Automatic Aid Agreement, four fire engines, one bulldozer, two hand crews, one Battalion Chief, one air-attack plane, two tankers from Cal Fire/SLO County Fire, and one fire engine from Atascadero Fire responded.

