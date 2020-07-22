SAN LUIS OBISPO — A fourth inmate at the San Luis Obispo County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, the SLO County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The inmate was symptomatic on Wednesday, July 21, and immediately isolated from the other inmates. The test on the inmate came back positive Wednesday.

The total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 is now four.

The total number of deputies who have tested positive is four: three correctional deputies and one patrol deputy. All are recovering. No one has been hospitalized.

To date, all inmates in the exposed housing units are being tested and monitored for symptoms.

