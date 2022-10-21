One vehicle with one passenger was involved in the collision

TEMPLETON — California Highway Patrol (CHP) has reported one fatality following a collision that happened in near Shandon at 7:53 p.m. on Thursday night, Oct. 20.

Anthony Brackett (33) of Visalia was traveling on eastbound SR-46, west of SR-41 near Shandon. Driving as the only passenger in his 2003 Chevy Trail Blazer, Brackett was traveling at a high rate of speed when he crossed over into the second lane and into the asphalt shoulder.

CHP reports that Brackett’s vehicle continued to travel into the dirt shoulder and began to overturn several times.

Drugs and/or alcohol have not been ruled out as being a possible contributing factor.

