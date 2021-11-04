Presented by the City of Atascadero and Atascadero Student Body

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero and the Atascadero Student Body join together to present a new “Fall Carnival, Downtown A-Town.”

The event will have a variety of fun and entertaining activities at the new outdoor space, currently referred to as The Plaza, on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m.

This is an opportunity for the new space to be introduced to students and the community. The Plaza is located between Highway 101 and El Camino Real, across from the Sunken Gardens.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

The event will present the new outdoor area to students and members of the community with a carnival-themed fundraiser to support the local student body. The evening will kick off with the Atascadero High School Cheerleading Team and a few words from Mayor Heather Moreno and the City Council.

There will be live music performed by the Atascadero High School Show and Advanced Choir, Atascadero Middle School Marching Band, and Atascadero High School Strings Orchestra, along with Medina Light Show & Designs playing a variety of fun tunes. Great entertainment will continue with a host of student clubs and organizations offering a variety of carnival booths, games, fun tattoos, popcorn, a petting zoo put on by the local FFA chapter, and dance performances by Motion Academy of Dance.

Food and beverages will also be in the mix, including The Sandwich Truck featuring selections from Colony Market & Deli; Paradise Shaved Ice, Bramble Pie Company; a variety of adult beverages from Bristol’s Cider House, Lone Madrone Winery and Tent City Brewing, and coffee being served from Malibu Brew.

The Plaza is set to be an important and dynamic facility serving a variety of functions in the Downtown of Atascadero. In addition to hosting special events, The Plaza will enhance the corridor that provides access to and from Atascadero Mall and the downtown area for students of Atascadero High School, Atascadero Middle School, and the Fine Arts Academy, as well as many local residents. The Plaza also provides a synergy with the adjacent La Plaza Development project, now nearing completion.

The 15,000 square foot outdoor plaza space is constructed with concrete and brick pavers and includes landscaping, large trees, irrigation, lighting, stormwater facilities, and the large, custom pergola shade structure. The pergola, along with the newly planted deciduous trees, will provide a comfortable shaded area during Atascadero’s warm summer months.

The project was funded from Parkland Facilities Fees, which are collected from new development impact fees and are to be used for new park spaces and facilities.

The new area is also available to rent for special occasions. For more information, contact Deputy City Manager Terrie Banish at (805)470-3490 or tbanish@atascadero.org.

