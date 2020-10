The Hangar of values! Swap Meet at Estrella Warbirds Museum Today, Oct. 3 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Estrella Warbirds Museum, Inc.

4251 Dry Creek Road

Paso Robles, CA 93446













Please be safe, it is recommended to follow the State and County Health Guidelines when participating in any outing due to COVID-19 readyslo.org.

Original Story Estrella Warbirds Museum Fall Swap Meet is Oct. 3.

