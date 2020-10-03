As over 17,000 firefighters continue to work towards containment on 23 major wildfires across the state. While Red Flag conditions have subsided, warm temperatures and low humidity continue to challenge crews’ efforts. Yesterday, firefighters also responded to 34 new wildfires, bringing full containment to all.



Since the beginning of the year, there have been over 8,200 wildfires that have burned well over 3.9 million acres in California. To date, the total number of fatalities statewide is 31 and over 8,200 structures have been destroyed.



Above normal temperatures persist today across much of the state, coupled with low humidity creating increased fire danger. A cooling trend will begin slowly tomorrow, with more seasonal temperatures expected by the end of the week. Locally gusty winds could bring critical fire weather to some locations. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for very Northeastern California from Sunday afternoon through evening for strong gusty winds with low humidity in the Tulelake Basin region.



As crews contain the wildfires, evacuations will be lifted and residents allowed to return home. Sounds simple, but did you know there are many hazards to watch out for when you get to your property? Crews still working in the area, hot spots and potential hidden fire damage are just a few of the things for you to be aware. To learn more about returning home after a wildfire, visit www.ReadyForWildfire.org.



Fires of Interest:

Dolan Fire, Monterey County (more info…)

Hwy 1, 10 miles south of Big Sur (Los Padres National Forest)

*124,924 acres, 90% contained

*Structures threatened

*California Interagency Incident Command Team 15 in command.

Creek Fire, Fresno County (more info…)

Northeast of Shaver Lake (Sierra National Forest)

*312,063 acres, 49% contained

*Evacuations in place

*Heavy tree mortality in the area

*852 structures destroyed

*CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 in unified command with USFS Great Basin Team 1.

**CAL FIRE Incidents**

Zogg Fire, Shasta County (more info…)

Southwest of Redding

*56,305 acres, 57% contained

*4 Fatalities

*Evacuation orders in place

*CAL FIRE Team 2 in command.



Glass Fire, Napa and Sonoma County (more info…)

4 miles east of Calistoga

*62,360 acres, 10% contained

*Evacuation orders in effect and additional evacuations in progress

*CAL FIRE Team 3 in command.



Butte/Tehama/Glenn (BTU/TGU) Lightning Complex, multiple Counties (more info…)

Butte, Tehama and Glenn Counties

*19,609 acres, 97% contained

*14 structures destroyed

*While no growth is expected, fire suppression repair work is ongoing.



**Unified Command Incidents**

North Complex, Plumas County (more info…)

Northeast of Oroville to southwest of Quincy (Plumas National Forest)

*317,459 acres, 79% contained

*15 fatalities

*2,342 structures destroyed

*Evacuations in place

*Includes the Bear and Claremont Fire

*CAL FIRE Team 4 is in unified command with US Forest Service IMT Team 4, Butte County Sheriff’s Office and California State Parks.



Martindale Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

Bouquet Canyon, Northeast of Santa Clarita

*230 acres, 95% contained

*Structures threatened

*Evacuation orders remain in place

*Unified Command USFS and Los Angeles County FD.



SQF Complex, Tulare County (more info…)

3 miles east of Giant Sequoia National Monument

*154,983 acres, 60% contained

*Evacuations in place

*232 structures destroyed

*CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 6 in unified command with USFS Team 2.



**Coordinated Command Incidents**

August Complex, multiple Counties (more info…)

Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Tehama and Trinity Counties

Elk Creek and Stonyford area (Mendocino National Forest)

*979,386 acres, 51% contained

*South Zone 491,062 acres, 72% contained

*North Zone 364,943 acres, 36% contained

*West Zone 123,381 acres, 55% contained

*1 fatality

*159 structures destroyed

*Includes multiple fires including the Elkhorn, Hopkins, Willow, Vinegar, and Doe fires

*Pacific North West Team 2 in command of the South Zone

*Alaska Incident Management Team 1 is in command of the North Zone

*CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 5 is in unified command on the West Zone.



**Federal Incidents**

Snow Fire, Riverside County (more info…)

Snow Creek Rd, west of Palm Springs

*6,254 acres, 95% contained.



El Dorado Fire, San Bernardino County (more info…)

West of Oak Glen (San Bernardino National Forest)

*22,744 acres, 93% contained

*1 fatality

*10 structures destroyed

*California Interagency Incident Management Team 13 in command.



Slater Fire, Siskiyou County (more info…)

5 miles North of Happy Camp (Klamath National Forest)

*154,780 acres, 51% contained

*2 fatalities

*Evacuation orders in place.



Devil Fire, Siskiyou County (more info…)

5 miles north of Upper Devil’s Peak (Klamath National Forest)

*8,531 acres, 21% contained.



Bobcat Fire, Los Angeles County (more info…)

North of Duarte (Angeles National Forest)

*114,963 acres, 84% containment

*Evacuations in place.



Bullfrog Fire, Fresno County (more info…)

SE of Bullfrog Lake (Sierra National Forest)

*1,185 acres, 50% contained.



Fork Fire, El Dorado County, (more info…)

15 miles northeast of Pollock Pines (El Dorado National Forest)

*1,667 acres, 70% contained.



Apple Fire, Riverside County (more info…)

Oak Glen/Cherry Valley (San Bernardino National Forest)

*33,424 acres, 95% contained.



Red Salmon Complex – Humboldt County (more info…)

14 miles northeast of Willow Creek (Shasta-Trinity National Forest)

*129,191 acres, 31% contained.



Blue Jay Fire, Mariposa County (more info…)

Yosemite National Park Wilderness

*5,335 acres, 50% contained.



Wolf Fire, Tuolumne County (more info…)

Yosemite National Park Wilderness

*1,092 acres, 60% contained.



Slink Fire, Mono County (more info…)

2 miles west of Coleville (Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest)

*26,759 acres, 86% contained.



Moraine, Tulare County (more info…)

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness

*668 acres, 70% contained.



Rattlesnake, Tulare County (more info…)

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks Wilderness

*4,471 acres, 30% contained.



**Extended Attack**

Copper Fire, Amador County FINAL

West of Rancho Murrieta

*48 acres, 100% contained.



Top 20 Wildfire Records

5 of the Top 20 largest wildfires in California History have occurred in 2020.

Largest Wildfires – #1 August Complex, #3 SCU Lightning Complex, #4 LNU Lightning Complex, #5 North Complex, and #6 Creek Fire.

Most Destructive – #5 North Complex, #10 LNU Lightning Complex, #11 CZU Lightning Complex, and #17 Creek Fire.

Deadliest Wildfires – #5 North Complex and #16 LNU Lightning Complex.

