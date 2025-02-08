TEMPLETON — The Templeton Unified School District is now accepting applications for the Measure D Bond Citizens’ Oversight Committee. Community members residing within the district boundaries are encouraged to apply for a three-year term beginning July 2025. The committee meets quarterly to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of Measure D bond funds.

The district is seeking representatives from the following categories:

Templeton business community member

Senior citizens’ organization member

Bona fide taxpayers’ organization member

Parent/guardian of a district student

Parent/guardian involved in PTO, boosters, or another school-connected organization

Two at-large members

Applications are available online at templetonusd.org or at the District Office (960 Old County Road, Templeton). The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Feb. 18.

For more information, contact Leslie Bogart at (805) 434-5805

