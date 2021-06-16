After a challenging 15 months, the Class of 2021 is ready for their next stage of life

Seniors entering the graduation. Photos by Templeton High School.

TEMPLETON — Templeton High School held their Senior Graduation on Thursday, Jun. 10 at 7 p.m. to see the graduation of 161 students. The graduation was held in-person at Volunteer Stadium, with limited guests per student, and also available live-streamed on YouTube.

The ceremony began with Josh Aston, the Templeton High School Principal, recognizing all the staff who have helped these students get to this day. He also recognized the family of the seniors and then the seniors themselves. He read a poem by Douglas Malloch, entitled Good Timber, and summed it up by saying, “this graduation class has had to endure tough winds…The challenges you have endured have made you strong,” speaking about the tough year that this class has gone through these past fifteen months.

Next, Ashley Pascual led the pledge of allegiance, followed by the Star-Spangled Banner sung by Abby Brady.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Aston returned to the stage, announcing the Salutatorian, Thomas Choboter, who graduated with a 4.57 GPA and will be attending Cal Poly, majoring in Computer Engineering.

Salutatorian, Thomas Choboter, giving his speech at the Templeton Graduation. Photos by Templeton High School.

Choboter gave a speech, focusing on the word why, “questions are our superpower, and a question that begins with why is the greatest superpower of them all.” Then before moving on to an acoustic guitar performance reminiscing on the pandemic, he paused as the Estrella WarBirds had a flyover in honor of the graduates.

Next, the Valedictorian Juliana Jarboe took the mic. Juliana has attended Templeton since kindergarten and graduated with a 4.61 GPA, and will be attending Columbia University, majoring in Computer Science. “The Class of 2021 taught me how to make friends. The next few years may feel like kindergarten all over again, with new people, new concepts to learn. This time we’ll have a blueprint to follow, and our past experiences will lead us to success.”

Aston then moved on, exchanging flags with the foreign exchange student who has attended Templeton High School for the last year, albeit an unconventional one.

Exchanging the flags. Photos by Templeton High School.

Tyler Werner, the Senior Class President, spoke next. “This year has been anything but normal,” and then continued to thank the teachers and athletic staff for their dedication to the students and all they’ve done for them in this unprecedented time.

Matt Vierra, President of the TUSD, took the stage. “It is now my honor to certify the students before you have satisfied their requirement and have earned their diploma on this day, June 10, 2021.”

Seniors throw their caps in the air to celebrate their graduation. Photos by Templeton High School.

Aston returned to the stage with Ashlynn Schaffer, Eagle of the Year, and directed the students to turn the tassel, symbolizing the transition from candidate to graduate.

The students celebrated, throwing their caps in the air with exuberant cheers before dispersing to their family and friends.

The entire graduation can be watched online.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...