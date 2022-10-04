PASO ROBLES — The PRJUSD Board of Trustees will hold a Special Meeting to interview candidates for a 2-year Provisional Appointment:

Tuesday, Oct. 4

11 a.m. Open Session (No Closed Session)

Board Meeting Room — District Office

800 Niblick Road

The agenda is posted online and attached here.

Public comment will be held for up to 20 minutes at the start of the meeting.

All meetings are broadcast on their YouTube channel and can be viewed the next day with Spanish Closed Captioning. Please see the agenda for specific links to watch and/or call in to make public comment.

