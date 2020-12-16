PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Joint Unified School District said goodbye to trustees Joan Summers and Joel Peterson after serving eight years and Stephanie Ulibarri, who served two years.

Each departing trustee said their goodbyes and welcomed the newly elected officials.

“To the incoming board members, welcome. We are in-trusting our future to you, our children, my children, and our communities’ children,” Peterson said. “You’re not here to litigate the past and past failures — we need your leadership, your vision and your energy to solve some big issues coming up — the community elected you to serve and lead and I hope that is why you ran. I challenge you to dig deep and get ready for an amazing ride.”

PRJUSD Superintendent Curt Dubost was the temporary board president, administering the Oath of Office to new trustees Dorian Baker, Jim Reed, and Nathan Williams and re-elected trustee Chris Bausch. Each member’s term runs through December 2024.

Bausch and Christopher Arend were nominated for president of the Board of Trustees. With a 4-3 vote, Arend will serve as president for 2021.

Bausch was the only nominee for clerk of the Board and will serve in that capacity for 2021.

The Board appointed representatives to various committees, as shown below:

• District Representative at the Annual Governing Boards Representatives’ Meeting and Liaison Representative to the SLOCSBA: Arend

• City/Schools/Cuesta Liaison Committee: Bausch and Tim Gearhart

• Legislative Representative: Williams and Bausch

• District Safety Committee: Gearhart and Lance Gannon

• District/Parent Council: Baker, Williams and Arend

• Paso Robles Youth Task Force: Gearhart and Williams

• Adelaida Historical Foundation: Gearhart. Baker and Williams

• Board Bylaw Committee: Baker, Arend, and Gearhart

Other Voluntary Committees/Organizations:

• Boys and Girls Club: Williams

• YMCA: Gearhart

• Paso Robles Youth Sports Council: Gannon

• Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association: Bausch

• Paso Robles Historical Society: Gearhart

• Boy/Girl Scouts: Williams

Trustees were also assigned to their Adopt a School-Site in an effort to keep their finger on the pulse of the District. Below is their assigned site-school:

• Georgia Brown Dual Immersion Magnet Elementary: Bausch

• Pat Butler Elementary: Williams, Gannon

• Virginia Peterson Elementary: Baker

• Arts Academy at Bauer Speck Elementary: Gearhart, Arend

• Kermit King Elementary: Gearhart, Arend

• Winifred Pifer Elementary: Gearhart

• George H. Flamson Middle School: Williams, Bausch

• Daniel E. Lewis Middle School: Gannon, Gearhart

• Paso Robles High School: Williams, Baker

• Liberty High School/Independence HS/Home School: Reed

• Culinary Arts Academy: Baker, Bausch

The District accepted several donations for Paso Robles schools. From the agenda, donations accepted were:

• Jeremy Westerling of Westerling Electric donated $250 to PRHS ASB Paso Robles Football Club to support equipment purchase.

• Field Gibson donated $400 to support the PRHS ASB/FFA program.

• On behalf of Field Gibson, Heart to Heart Real Estate donated $2,100 in support of the PRHS ASB/FFA program.

• The Blackbaud Giving Fund, on behalf of PG&E/Employee Giving and its donors, donated $399.84 in support of the PRHS Administration.

• Bonvee, Inc. donated $1,253.90 to Kermit King Elementary in support of student materials and supplies.

• On behalf of Levi Barton, Wonderful Company Foundation, Inc. donated $500 to Kermit King Elementary in support of purchasing student materials for Poppen’s Class Project.

The Wonderful Company and Justin Vineyards have donated $40,000 for secondary visual performing arts and science equipment related to COVID-19 mitigation.

The donation from the Wonderful Company and Justin Vineyards was accepted with a 6-1 vote. Bausch voted no.

Trustees approved 7-0, a resolution that gives all school personnel priority status for a COVID-19 vaccine.

PRJUSD Chief Business Officer Brad Pawlowski presented the 2020-21 First Interim Financial Report covering the period from July 1-Oct. 31.

The Board certified the report with a 6-1 vote, Bausch voted no.

After being in session for over six hours, trustees adjourned the meeting with six action items remaining on the agenda.

The Board motioned to reconvene at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

