Three students earned gold medals and will compete at Nationals in June

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles High School’s SkillsUSA Chapter 211 recently showcased their talent and dedication at the 57th annual California SkillsUSA Leadership & Skills Conference held in Ontario from April 4-7.

Students and advisors from Paso Robles High School actively participated in the prestigious event. SkillsUSA, a renowned national, career, and technical student organization, caters to over 395,000 high school, college, and middle school students and professional members pursuing training programs in various skilled service occupations. Before the competition, students at Paso Robles received guidance and mentorship from teachers and community members representing diverse industries.

The hard work and preparation paid off as Paso Robles High School brought home an impressive total of 10 medals from the competition. Furthermore, three outstanding students have earned gold medals and the opportunity to represent Paso Robles High School at the national competition in Atlanta, Georgia, scheduled for June.

Paso Robles High School’s success at the California SkillsUSA Competition exemplifies the commitment and talent of its students and their advisors (teachers). The chapter looks forward to representing its school and community at the upcoming national competitions: Aviation Maintenance Tech, Power Equipment Tech, and Telecommunications Cabling.

The following students medaled:

Gold

Kyle Dart: Aviation Maintenance Technology

Preston Cleaver: Power Equipment Technology

Asyel Mendoza: Telecommunications Cabling

Silver

Bianca Rangel: Early Childhood Education

Wade Willis: Internetworking

Cristian Francis: Telecommunications Cabling

Bronze

Susan Thomas: Early Childhood Education

Logan Parent: Internetworking

Jonathan Tjong: Information Technology Services

John Hulsman: Prepared Speech

Paso Robles High School sent 45 students in 24 different contests with seven advisors to the conference. Students participate in several aspects of their competitions: written tests, oral interviews, practical (hands-on) tests, and demonstrations. The preparation for this conference included a regional conference in January and February. PRHS began this year with 83 competitors in virtual regional contests.

Feature Image: Participants gather in Ontario for the California SkillsUSA Leadership & Skills Conference, which ran from April 4-7. The Paso Robles High School Chapter 211 contingent attended the event. Photo provided by Paso Robles High School

