SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo County Health Officer has reviewed and approved plans for the modified reopening of higher education institutions in San Luis Obispo County per state-issued COVID-19 guidance.

“We support the safe reopening of our higher education institutions as we all try to slow the spread of COVID-19 here in SLO County,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “As our colleges and universities continue to develop their reopening strategies in accordance with the state’s guidance, protecting the community and promoting behaviors that reduce spread of the disease must be the top priority.”

On Friday, Aug. 7, state health officials issued new guidance for higher education institutions and the return of collegiate athletics. Borenstein has reviewed the guidance documents and concurs with the reopening of these sectors.

As modifications to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission are implemented for in-person instruction, adequate preparedness, testing, and training are necessary steps to ensure student’s and staff’s safety.

Key modifications include wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distancing, closing nonessential shared spaces (game rooms, lounges), limiting visitors, providing individual grab-and-go or plated meals, prioritizing single-room occupancy (except family housing), and COVID-19 prevention training for students and staff.

Additional guidance for in-person instruction and conditions under which collegiate athletics may return is at ReadySLO.org.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at 805-543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to assist with COVID-19 questions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related