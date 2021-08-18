Evening for Education Online Auction is “Calling All Superhereos”

ATASCADERO — Committee for Atascadero Public Schools (CAPS) is holding its 15th Annual Event for Education from Aug. 17 to 22. This year’s theme is “Calling All Superheroes!” in recognition of our superhero teachers, students, donors, and volunteers.

The event features an online auction with more than 90 prize packages, including vacation stays, golfing, wine tastings, dining, art, décor, and more. The goal is to raise money to support the teachers and students in all of Atascadero’s eleven public schools through grants to teachers to subsidize or provide unfunded educational programs and classroom needs.

Register to view and bid on the auction at CAPS2021.ggo.bid

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Last year, CAPS raised over $67,000 and awarded 109 grants, which greatly helped our schools pivot to distance learning and prepare for in-person learning for students. Many grants purchased class sets of books, outdoor furniture, document cameras, online program subscriptions, science kits, and other classroom needs. The entire list of grants and a live link to the online auction can be found on the CAPS website at AtascaderoCAPS.org.

CAPS is a 100 percent volunteer-run, a nonprofit organization made up of parents, teachers, retired teachers, and community members. It operates under the umbrella of the Atascadero Greyhound Foundation.

Thanks to its generous sponsors and donors, CAPS hopes to reach the milestone this year of providing a total of $1,000,000 in grants to support Atascadero’s public schools over the last 15 years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...