By George Galvan of CalRTA, Division 86

NORTH COUNTY — The California Retired Teachers Association, Division 86, conducted a Virtual Scholarship Tea on May 20 and awarded scholarships to 13 outstanding graduating seniors at public high schools in North San Luis Obispo County. Scholarships of $700 were awarded to the following:

Katelyn Hurl of Shandon High School; Sydney Barker of Templeton High School; Crystal Fabela of Coast Union High School; Haley Long of Atascadero High School; Antonio Bravo Valle, Cole Eberhard, Citlali Garcia, Angel Gomez, Edgar Palafox, and Ashley Robles of Paso Robles High School.

Scholarships of up to $7,500 were awarded to three seniors from Atascadero High School: Annalisa Archibald, Isabella Otter, and Claire Ramsey.

Scholarship funds are generated from members of the Association and contributions from the public.

Anyone wanting more information concerning our scholarship program or how to donate money to the Scholarship Fund may contact the Chairman of the Scholarship Committee, John Svinth, at (805)674-9464.

