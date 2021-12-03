Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m. – online only

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that country/pop superstars Dan + Shay have been confirmed to perform in concert on Sunday, Jul. 24 at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be announced at a later date. Dan + Shay’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is the duo’s first-ever performance at the

California Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the show are $35, $50, $75, $95, and $125 (Pit, standing only) and will go on sale Friday, Dec. 10, starting at 10 a.m. online only at MidStateFair.com.

Dan + Shay’s mark on country music – and beyond – continues to grow with the release of their highly

anticipated fourth studio album, Good Things. Produced by the duo’s Dan Smyers and featuring their current single “Steal My Love,” the highly imaginative LP is the first country album in the streaming era to achieve RIAA Gold certification at release and is Gold-certified in Canada as well. Prior to release, the album was already shattering records beginning with its first single, the 4x Platinum multi-week No. 1 hit “10,000 Hours” (with Justin Bieber). With nearly two billion global streams, “10,000 Hours” became the biggest first-week streaming total in country music history. Their latest No.1, “Glad You Exist,” recently earned Platinum certification in the U.S. and Canada and marks their sixth consecutive chart-topper,

having surpassed 1.4 million equivalents to date.

Earlier this year, they became the first and only artist to win the GRAMMY Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance 3x consecutively since the category’s inception (2021 – “10,000 Hours,” 2020 – “Speechless,” 2019 – “Tequila”) and are nominated once again with “Glad You Exist.” They are also currently up for all-genre Group of 2021 and Country Artist of 2021 at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards and most recently won Favorite Country Duo or Group at the 2021 American Music Awards, where they had swept their categories in 2020, becoming the first country artist ever to win Collaboration of the Year. The 2x CMA Awards Duo of the Year and reigning 3x ACM Awards Duo of the Year also recently took home Best Duo/Group of the Year at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards as the only

country act in the category. The duo is currently selling out shows across the country on their explosive and highly anticipated headlining Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour, including a sold-out stop at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden, and will join Kenny Chesney’s Stadium Here and Now Tour in 2022.

The duo’s Platinum-certified self-titled third album included the global hit “Tequila” (6x Platinum and more

than 1.3 billion global streams), multi-format hit “Speechless” (5x Platinum and more than 1.2 billion

global streams), and No.1 country song “All To Myself” (2x Platinum). In the eight years since they formed, Dan + Shay have garnered more than 8.5 billion global career streams to date, 40 total RIAA certifications, and achieved nine No. 1 singles at country radio.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs Jul. 20 through Jul. 31, and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

