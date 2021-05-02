SACRAMENTO — Apr. 27 Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that his bill to make relocation to California easier and more affordable for members of the military and their family passed the Assembly Business and Professions Committee. Specifically, AB 1386 waives certain state re-licensure fees for spouses of active-duty military families who previously held a similar license in another state.

“Members of the military and their families make incredible sacrifices to serve their country,” said Cunningham. “With this piece of legislation, we can make their lives a little easier and little more affordable. Waiving these types of fees for families serving our country is the right thing to do.”

Military families, on average, move every two-and-a-half years, and spouses of military service members make an average of 14% less than civilian counterparts due to frequent relocation. The bill is inspired by service members and families at Vandenberg Air Force Base, which is located within the 35th Assembly District.

In 2014, the Legislature passed a similar bill (AB 186) unanimously, which expedited the re-licensing process for military spouses. AB 1386 expands upon this legislation by waiving the fees that accompany this process.

