LOS ANGELES — The Wonderful Company announced Wednesday, Oct. 7, that it extended its previously announced $1 million COVID-19 relief fund in California’s Central Valley to create a $500,000 additional fund specific to the San Luis Obispo and Sonoma Counties. The JUSTIN and Landmark COVID-19 relief funds will each receive $250,000 in additional funding for local organizations and schools affected by COVID-19 and the recent catastrophic California wildfires.

“Our state has been hit hard by COVID-19 and the recent wildfires, and we want to be there for the residents and our employees on the front lines,” said Andy Anzaldo, chief operating officer of Philanthropy at The Wonderful Company. “By establishing these JUSTIN and Landmark relief funds, we can support the organizations and schools that are having the greatest impact in California’s wine region.”

The $1 million COVID-19 relief fund was established by Stewart and Lynda Resnick in August 2020 to support local programs, services, and resources in California’s Central Valley that were affected by COVID-19 either by state and federal budget cuts or in response to new critical needs. Nonprofit organizations and schools that demonstrate community impact were eligible to apply for funding. Recently, the Wonderful Company announced the first 15 Central Valley grantees, including California Farmworker Foundation, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fresno County, and California State University, Bakersfield.

The application process is now open for COVID-19 and fire relief grants ranging from $1,000-$50,000. To receive priority, submissions must be received by Oct. 31, or until funds are exhausted. All participating organizations will be notified of the status of their application in November. To learn more about the submission process and requirements, visit www.justinwinegrants.com/ for SLO County applicants and www.landmarkwinegrants.com/ for Sonoma County applicants.

Since its launch in 2013 and 2014, the JUSTIN and Landmark Community Grants programs have supported local organizations that strive to make their communities a better place to live and work. This year, Wonderful has significantly expanded the scope and funding of these existing programs as a part of a proactive and concerted company-wide fight against COVID-19. Each year, The Wonderful Company invests millions of dollars in far-reaching community development, education, and health and wellness programs across the Central Valley and beyond.

