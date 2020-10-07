Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-24th District) issued the following statement Tuesday, Oct. 6, after learning he tested positive for COVID-19:

“After discovering I was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19, I took an initial COVID-19 test which came back negative. Following the negative result, I was instructed to quarantine for 14 days and self-monitor for symptoms.

“After I began to experience mild symptoms, I was instructed to take another test today by the Attending Physician, which resulted in a positive. I will continue to monitor symptoms and carry out my duties virtually.

“The vast majority of my staff has been working remotely and are not at risk. Staff members who I did interact with have been tested and are negative, or are pursuing a test.

“I hope this serves as a reminder of how easily this virus can spread. I followed every precaution, including wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand-washing and unfortunately was still exposed. It is incumbent on every single one of us to take careful precautions in order to protect the health and safety of those around us.

“Thank you for the well wishes, I look forward to returning to the Central Coast as soon as I am able.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related