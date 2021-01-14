SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Office of Public Health announced that community members now have access to more information to better understand how COVID-19 is impacting the local health care system.

The County Public Health Department is now providing data showing local ICU bed capacity on ReadySLO.org.

As of Jan. 12, San Luis Obispo County currently has 61 percent of the ICU beds available for patients.

“We are always trying to improve the information we provide to the public in order to help them understand the local situation, and this is part of that effort,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, the County Public Health Officer. “While at this time the ICU capacity in SLO County is better than in the Southern California Region, our local COVID-19 situation is getting worse, and the risk of getting or spreading COVID-19 is higher than it has ever been.”

After Public Health Officials consulted with local hospitals, the County adjusted the total ICU beds metric from 53 total licensed ICU beds to show 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds. Previously, it included all licensed beds regardless of whether they could be staffed. Dr. Borenstein gave no further details as to why the hospitals are no longer staffed to hold the 53 total licensed ICU bed capacity.

“The hospital ICU information we’re providing is based on data provided by local hospitals to the County Public Health Department. We plan to update it daily,” Dr. Borenstein said.

As of Jan. 12, SLO County reported a total of 14,233 cases, 3,180 active, 10,911 recovered, and 115 deaths.

Currently, 42 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19, 11 of whom require intensive care.

“Help us stop the surge,” Dr. Borenstein said. “Avoid social gatherings, wear your face covering when out in public, stay home if you’re sick, and stay home for at least 10 days if you have been exposed to COVID-19.”

For more information, visit www.ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805)788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center is available at (805)543-2444 to assist with questions related to COVID-19 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

