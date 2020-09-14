SAN LUIS OBISPO — Three San Luis Obispo County residents have died from COVID-19 since Friday, Sept. 11, bringing the County’s total to 26, according to SLO County Public Health officials.

Two people died on Saturday and one on Monday. One of the people was in their 90s and the other two were in their 80s, according to SLO County Public Health officials. All had underlying health conditions.

Six SLO County residents have died from the virus in September.

The County reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Sept. 14, bringing the total to 3,279 with 3,048 having recovered. There are currently 202 active cases in the County.

Eleven SLO County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, including three in intensive care.

Over the past three days, the County reported 55 new cases. Since Sept. 14, the County has averaged 16 new cases per day.

