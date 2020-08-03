SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials reported 119 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days, including 42 on Monday, Aug. 3.

Sunday morning officials reported the County’s 16th COVID-19 death. The individual was vulnerable to serious COVID-19 illness because they were in their 90s and had underlying health conditions. The resident lived at Paradise Valley Care, an assisted living facility in Atascadero, experiencing an outbreak.

Three COVID-19 related deaths have been associated with that facility’s outbreak. The County Public Health Department is working with the facility to stop the spread of infection and lessen its impact.

“As we mourn this loss, I want to remind everyone that we each can help prevent outbreaks and deaths of those who are more vulnerable to serious COVID-19 illness,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Each of us can do our part to break the chain of infection before it reaches the most vulnerable among us. Wear a face covering in public and stay six feet apart from others.”

As of Monday, 1,902 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County, most of whom have recovered — 1,553.

SLO County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 20 on Sunday.

There are currently 15 SLO County residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 with four in intensive care.

Every North County community saw its COVID-19 totals increase over the past three days. Paso Robles added 40 new cases over the span to bring its total to 501. Atascadero’s total grew to 218 after adding 14 cases over the past three days. Templeton had nine new cases and is at 77 total cases. San Miguel reported eight new cases and is at 55. Santa Margarita had one new case and is at 19 and Shandon had three new cases and is at 13.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday – Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

