Past two days, there have been 146 new cases

SAN LUIS OBISPO — For the second straight day, San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department officials reported over 70 new COVID-19 cases — more than half in the city of San Luis Obispo and the Cal Poly campus.

On Friday, Nov. 6, SLO County reported 72 new COVID-19 cases bringing the overall total to 4,568. The previous day, officials reported 74 new cases and warned the spike in positive cases “could result in more State restrictions in the coming weeks.”

The two-day total of 146 is the second-highest in the County since reporting began in March. The greatest two-day total for the County was 171 — 115 on Aug. 14 and 56 on Aug. 14 — during a summer spike.

SLO County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said Thursday afternoon that most of the cases are among people in the 18-29 age group and living in the city of San Luis Obispo.

Many active cases are among Cal Poly students living off-campus in San Luis Obispo who are gathering without proper safety precautions, according to County Public Health Officials. Of the 146 cases in the last 48 hours, 73 are in San Luis Obispo (city) and 26 are among Cal Poly campus residents.

Of the 72 reported on Friday, 36 were in SLO (946 overall), 19 were Cal Poly campus residents (88). North County accounted for 13 of the cases — 11 in Paso Robles (1138) and one in Atascadero (430) and Creston (27).

“SLO County has been doing so well in recent weeks, and unfortunately, this week, we’re seeing a sharp turn in the wrong direction. Young adults are not immune – a large majority of the new cases are among people between ages 18 and 29, some of whom are ending up in the hospital.”

San Luis Obispo County health officials are seeing a spike in recent days — 228 new cases have been reported in the past four days. SLO County should not exceed 140 cases in a week (or 20 cases per day) to stay in the state’s Red Tier. Since Nov. 1, the County has reported 258 new COVID-19 cases.

Hospitalizations have not skyrocketed — eight with three in intensive care as of Friday. The County has reported 33 COVID-19 deaths, the last coming on Oct. 31.

Cal Poly is increasing testing among off-campus students in the Greek community and neighborhoods where clusters of cases have been identified. Cal Poly is also following plans and procedures to isolate infected students and quarantine exposed students on campus.

All residents should take protective actions to limit the spread of COVID-19 — wear a face covering in public, maintain six feet of distance from others outside your household, stay in SLO County (avoid traveling outside of the County), and wash your hands frequently.

“We remind all students of the role they play in helping to maintain the health and safety of our community. Every student has an individual responsibility, and we are asking each of you to recommit yourselves to adhering strictly to all health and safety guidelines,” said Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong on Thursday. “While we know and appreciate that most students have approached the ability to be on campus as a privilege and have acted responsibly to protect that, it only takes a few people ignoring health and safety guidelines to create a risk for everyone.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related